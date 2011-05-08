Loading...

Trucchi Crash Tag Team Racing

Digita le seguenti combinazioni nel menu principale:


Premi e tieni premuto L1 + R1, CERCHIO, CERCHIO, TRIANGOLO, TRIANGOLO
Velocità massima

Premi e tieni premuto L1 + R1, QUADRATO, CERCHIO, QUADRATO, CERCHIO
Vestito giapponese per Crash

Premi e tieni premuto L1 + R1, X, CERCHIO, CERCHIO, X
K.O.
