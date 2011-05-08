Trucchi Crash Tag Team Racing
di Redazione
08/05/2011
Digita le seguenti combinazioni nel menu principale:
Premi e tieni premuto L1 + R1, CERCHIO, CERCHIO, TRIANGOLO, TRIANGOLO
Velocità massima
Premi e tieni premuto L1 + R1, QUADRATO, CERCHIO, QUADRATO, CERCHIO
Vestito giapponese per Crash
Premi e tieni premuto L1 + R1, X, CERCHIO, CERCHIO, X
K.O.
Premi e tieni premuto L1 + R1, CERCHIO, CERCHIO, TRIANGOLO, TRIANGOLO
Velocità massima
Premi e tieni premuto L1 + R1, QUADRATO, CERCHIO, QUADRATO, CERCHIO
Vestito giapponese per Crash
Premi e tieni premuto L1 + R1, X, CERCHIO, CERCHIO, X
K.O.
Articolo Precedente
Trucchi Dragon Ball Z: Shin Budokai - Another Road
Articolo Successivo
Trucchi Full Auto 2: Battlelines
Redazione