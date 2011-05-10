Trucchi Battlefield: Bad Company
10/05/2011
Sbloccabili
Sempre pagato in oro (15 punti): Completa 'Welcome To Bad Company' in difficoltà normale.
Fatti, non parole! (25): Completa 'Welcome To Bad Company' in hard.
Not even a nugget! (15 punti): Completa 'Acta non Verba' in difficoltà normale.
Where are they going so fast? (25 punti): Completa 'Acta non Verba' in hard.
You and what army? (15 punti): Completa 'Crossing Over' in normale.
Say goodbye to the gold! (25 punti): Completa 'Crossing Over' in hard.
He might come in handy (15): Completa 'Par for the Course' in normale.
Cart Wheels (25): Completa 'Par for the Course' in hard.
Resistere! (15): Completa 'Air Force One' in normale.
Russia? (25): Completa 'Air Force One' in hard.
Let´s take that boat (15): Completa 'Crash and Grab' in normale.
Capitalist pigs, very nice (25): Completa 'Crash and Grab' in hard.
You found it you keep it (15): Trova 5 unique collectables.
Half way thru (20):Trovare la metà di tutta la collezione.
Staying Alive (15 punti): Completare una missione senza morire (qualsiasi difficoltà).
Killer on the loose (25 points): Uccidi 25 nemici.
Sir, yes sir! (30): Completa 'Ghost Town' in normale.
Here is your DD-214 (30): Completa 'Ghost Town' in hard.
Death From Above (20): Uccidi 25 nemici in un elicottero.
Home Wrecker (15): Distruggi 200 muri.
The Hypochondriac (20): Usare Auto Iniettore 50 volte.
Manic Lumberjack (15): abbattere una piccola foresta.
Anti-Mechanic (20): Distruggi 50 veicoli nemici.
Been There, Drove That! (20): Guida tutti i tipi di veicoli (jeep, Tank, Heli, Barca).
Clean Sweep (25): Trova tutta la collezione.
I Love Gold! (10): Trova una barra d'oro.
Check My Grill (20): Trovare la metà delle barre d'oro.
Gold Digger (30): Trova tutte le barre d'oro.
Get me started (15): (Online) Participate ad un match online (Ranked).
Leatherneck (25): (Online) Gioca 100 partite on-line.
Never Used a Door (15): (Online) Distruggi 1,000 muri.
Forest Ranger (15): (Online) abbattere 1000 alberi.
Dog owner! (20): (Online) Colleziona 5 unique dog tags.
Get the dog! (20): (Online) Colleziona 50 unique dog tags.
Essere il migliore (20): (Online) Luogo # 1 classificato in una partita.
Vehikill (20): (Online) Ottenere almeno un uccisione in ogni veicolo.
Specialist (10): (Online) Reach Rank 3.
Master Sergeant (15): (Online) Reach Rank 8.
Colonel (25): (Online) Reach Rank 20.
General of the Army (35): (Online) Reach Rank 25.
Drive By (25): (Online) uccidere 100 nemici con un veicolo.
Catch The 'Bad' Moment (15): (Online) Prendere 3 immagini utilizzando l'immagine del sistema.
I am Bad Company! (25): (Online) ottenere tutti i premi.
Ooh Rah (20): (Online) Realizzare la metà di tutti i premi.
Beans Bullets Bandages (30): (Online) raggiungere 10,002 uccisioni.
