Trucchi Battlefield: Bad Company

Redazione Avatar

di Redazione

10/05/2011

Sbloccabili

Sempre pagato in oro (15 punti): Completa 'Welcome To Bad Company' in difficoltà normale.

Fatti, non parole! (25): Completa 'Welcome To Bad Company' in hard.

Not even a nugget! (15 punti): Completa 'Acta non Verba' in difficoltà normale.

Where are they going so fast? (25 punti): Completa 'Acta non Verba' in hard.

You and what army? (15 punti): Completa 'Crossing Over' in normale.

Say goodbye to the gold! (25 punti): Completa 'Crossing Over' in hard.

He might come in handy (15): Completa 'Par for the Course' in normale.

Cart Wheels (25): Completa 'Par for the Course' in hard.

Resistere! (15): Completa 'Air Force One' in normale.

Russia? (25): Completa 'Air Force One' in hard.

Let´s take that boat (15): Completa 'Crash and Grab' in normale.

Capitalist pigs, very nice (25): Completa 'Crash and Grab' in hard.

You found it you keep it (15): Trova 5 unique collectables.

Half way thru (20):Trovare la metà di tutta la collezione.

Staying Alive (15 punti): Completare una missione senza morire (qualsiasi difficoltà).

Killer on the loose (25 points): Uccidi 25 nemici.

Sir, yes sir! (30): Completa 'Ghost Town' in normale.

Here is your DD-214 (30): Completa 'Ghost Town' in hard.

Death From Above (20): Uccidi 25 nemici in un elicottero.

Home Wrecker (15): Distruggi 200 muri.

The Hypochondriac (20): Usare Auto Iniettore 50 volte.

Manic Lumberjack (15): abbattere una piccola foresta.

Anti-Mechanic (20): Distruggi 50 veicoli nemici.

Been There, Drove That! (20): Guida tutti i tipi di veicoli (jeep, Tank, Heli, Barca).

Clean Sweep (25): Trova tutta la collezione.

I Love Gold! (10): Trova una barra d'oro.

Check My Grill (20): Trovare la metà delle barre d'oro.

Gold Digger (30): Trova tutte le barre d'oro.

Get me started (15): (Online) Participate ad un match online (Ranked).

Leatherneck (25): (Online) Gioca 100 partite on-line.

Never Used a Door (15): (Online) Distruggi 1,000 muri.

Forest Ranger (15): (Online) abbattere 1000 alberi.

Dog owner! (20): (Online) Colleziona 5 unique dog tags.

Get the dog! (20): (Online) Colleziona 50 unique dog tags.

Essere il migliore (20): (Online) Luogo # 1 classificato in una partita.

Vehikill (20): (Online) Ottenere almeno un uccisione in ogni veicolo.

Specialist (10): (Online) Reach Rank 3.

Master Sergeant (15): (Online) Reach Rank 8.

Colonel (25): (Online) Reach Rank 20.

General of the Army (35): (Online) Reach Rank 25.

Drive By (25): (Online) uccidere 100 nemici con un veicolo.

Catch The 'Bad' Moment (15): (Online) Prendere 3 immagini utilizzando l'immagine del sistema.

I am Bad Company! (25): (Online) ottenere tutti i premi.

Ooh Rah (20): (Online) Realizzare la metà di tutti i premi.

Beans Bullets Bandages (30): (Online) raggiungere 10,002 uccisioni.
