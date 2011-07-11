Proteggere con password in Java
di Redazione
11/07/2011
Con il codice riportato qua sotto creeremo un'applicazione che una volta aperta chiederà una password, che imposteremo nel codice, per accedere al programma. In caso di password sbagliata il programma ci darà l' errore "Password non valida". In questo caso la password è "mod", senza apici.
Codice:
import javax.swing.*; import java.awt.*; import java.awt.event.*; public class SecurityKey extends JPanel implements ActionListener { private static String pass = "Convalida"; private JFrame controllingFrame; private JPasswordField campoPass; public SecurityKey(JFrame f) { controllingFrame = f; campoPass = new JPasswordField(8); campoPass.setActionCommand(pass); campoPass.addActionListener(this); JLabel label = new JLabel("Inserisci la password: "); label.setLabelFor(campoPass); JComponent buttonPane = createButtonPanel(); JPanel textPane = new JPanel(new FlowLayout(FlowLayout.TRAILING)); textPane.add(label); textPane.add(campoPass); add(textPane); add(buttonPane); } protected JComponent createButtonPanel() { JPanel p = new JPanel(new GridLayout(0,1)); JButton keyButton = new JButton("Ivia"); keyButton.setActionCommand(pass); keyButton.addActionListener(this); p.add(keyButton); return p; } public void actionPerformed(ActionEvent e) { String cmd = e.getActionCommand(); if (pass.equals(cmd)) { char[] input = campoPass.getPassword(); if (controlloPass(input)) { JOptionPane.showMessageDialog(controllingFrame, "Password corretta."); } else { JOptionPane.showMessageDialog(controllingFrame, "Password non valida.", "Errore", JOptionPane.ERROR_MESSAGE); } for (int j = 0; j < input.length; j++) { input[j] = 0; } campoPass.selectAll(); resetFocus(); } } private static boolean controlloPass(char[] input) { boolean Ctrl = true; char[] Password = { 'm', 'o', 'd' }; if (input.length != Password.length) { Ctrl = false; } else { for (int j = 0; j < input.length; j++) { if (input[j] != Password[j]) { Ctrl = false; } } } for (int j = 0; j < Password.length; j++) { Password[j] = 0; } return Ctrl; } protected void resetFocus() { campoPass.requestFocusInWindow(); } private static void interfaccia() { JFrame frame = new JFrame("SecurityKey"); frame.setDefaultCloseOperation(JFrame.EXIT_ON_CLOSE); final SecurityKey newContentPane = new SecurityKey(frame); newContentPane.setOpaque(true); frame.setContentPane(newContentPane); frame.addWindowListener(new WindowAdapter() { public void windowActivated(WindowEvent e) { newContentPane.resetFocus(); } }); frame.pack(); frame.setVisible(true); } public static void main(String[] args) { javax.swing.SwingUtilities.invokeLater(new Runnable() { public void run() { interfaccia(); } }); } }
Articolo Precedente
Segno zodiacale in PHP
Articolo Successivo
Le cause del down di Aruba
Redazione