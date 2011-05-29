Home News Lista UID

Lista UID

di Redazione 29/05/2011

Cos' è un UID?

Un UID è un codice che identifica un programma/gioco/funzione di default nel cellulare.



Lista degli UID:

A



-Active File: 0000230

-ActiveFile: a0000230

-ActiveFile2: e0000230

-Active Notes: 10281a31

-AdnotaGeotag: 2000e613

-Adobe2: 2000cd7f

-Adobe3: 2000cd2b

-Adobe Reader: 1020777f

-Adobe Reader: 20001BB9

-advanced device lock: 2000013

-Advanced Device Lock Pro: 2001061d

-Advanced Device Locks: 20000138

-AfterCall 20007d85:

-Agenda: 10005901

-AgileMessenger: 200036DB

-AgileMessenger: 200036DB

-AgileMessenger2: a00036db

-AlarmManager: A0000AF6

-Album Camera: 10200efe

-AlonMP3Dictaphone: A0001286

-AnykeyConf: 1020E4F2

-animated sms: 200045d6

-animated sms: 2000459f

-anim manager: 2000bf1b

-Anti-Virus: 20001C28

-apll.uid viewer: e845dc07

-AppQLunch: a0003d49

-AppMan: 101f7ed8

-app TRK: 200159d8

-appuidviewer: E845DC07

-Assistance: 10204338

-Autolock: 100059b5

-AutoLockSetup: 20003B35

-AutoThemes: 20007d89





B



-BarCode Reader: 10208ac2

-Battery: f0110105

-BBirthday: A0000C64

-bemused: A0000D6D

-best birtday: 2000fe5f

-BestBirthday: A0000C64

-BestBlacklist: 20012551

-BestDesk: 10273e40

-BestMessage storer3: 2000fe60

-Best Dictaphone: 2000fe57

-BestProfiles: 200095ea

-BestProfiles: 200095e7

-BestTaskMan: A000078D

-bestCalc: a0000790

-BlackBaller: 2000D945

-BlackList: a0000791

-Bluetooth: 10005951

-Bounce: 2000c4d4

-Browser: 101f81a8

-BTKeyboard: 10201D2A

-btswitch:00b751c0

-BtSwitch2: e0004d7f

-bva: 101f4ce5





C



-Calcium: 80201CE0

-Calcolatrice: 10005902

-CallCheater: 1020152d

-CameraFX Pro: 101f76a0

-capsoff: FCA00010

-capson: FCA0001E

-CardDeck: 10208A47

-Cartolina: 101ff95c

-Catalogs: 102055EB

-cCalc: a43ce6de

-cClock: 2000e09c

-cClock OpenSign: e09c2000

-Cell broadcast: 101f4cd3

-CellTrack: 101fbf59

-centro video: 102750EB3 - 102750E2

-Chat: 101f4673

-Chiam. rapida: 1000590a

-Chiavi att.: 101f85c7

-Ch. video: 101f8681

-Comandi vocali: 101f8555

-Company Directory 2000b012

-condiv.in linea: 200009e0

-Confing Wlan: 10281ceb

-Configurazioni: 101f8597

-ContactGuide: A0001289

-Contact_Transfert: f01fbd20

-Conversazione: 2000b12c

-Convertitore: 101f4668

-Cool MMS: 101fbade

-CoolSMS: 10006b6e

-CORE player: 20012fa6

-Coreplayer: A0000E9C

-CuteKeys: 20007d84





D



-Device status: 101f4a6b

-Device StatusN73: 22c128c0

-divxplayer: 2000ED5F

-DivxPlayer: A0000BC9

-Download! 9.1: 102741a4

-download 9.2: 102055EB

-Download N82: 20007803

-DocsLauncher: 20002EE4

-DumpRom: e22a83e8





E



-Earth Explorer: 10201de5

-easy jack v2: 101e2511

-Editor video: 101ffa8f

-E-mailEditor: 101f4cd6

-E-mailViewer: 101f4ce4

-emtube: a0001874

-Energy Profiler: 2000ce79

-EQAltTab: a0003143

-EQShutDown: a0005165

-extgps: 10199d06

-EzSMS: 102093ba

-Expenses: A0002844

-ExtGPS: 10199d06





F



-FaceStore Snap: 101fedf1

-FarCry 2: 1010311d

-fexplorer: A0000BCD

-FExplorer: 101f7bf1

-Fexplorer: e00012df

-Flash: 101fb456

-Flash Player: 101fd693

-FlashSms: 1020dc97

-FlexiCam: 101fd0d0

-Flip Silent: E66BE0E1

-FontViewer: 10201f78

-ForecaWeather: 2000e024

-Fotocamera: 101f857a

-FreeCertReq: ee861d70

-fring: 200007828

-Frozen Bubble: 10201fe5

-FSCaller: A0000C5D

-FsCaller2: 2000fe64

-FsCaller2b 2000fe63





G



-Galleria: 101f8599

-Games (ngage): 20007b38

-Garmin_XT: 20006e9c

-Garmin Mobile XT: 20002fb1

-Gestione appl.: 101f8512

-Gestione conn.: 101f84d0

-Gestione disp.: 101f6de5

-Gestione file: 101f84eb

-Gest. immagini: 101ff925

-Gizmo: 10282ef8

-Global Race Racing Thunder: 2001273c

-Gnu_Box: e97764f0

-Google Maps: 2000cea3

-Google Maps: 101BACE3

-Google_Nav_Handler: 2000cea6

-Google Search: 2000a321

-Groups: 101f8f3c

-gtx: f0204b69

-Guardian: 200107af

-GuardianPlatinum: 200131cc

-Guida: 10005234





H



-Handy Alarm: 20004CAB

-Handy Blacklist: 20007E1E

-Handy Calculator: 2000cec6

-Handy calendar: 20004ec1

-Handy clock: 200013a4

-Handy converter: 20007fab

-Handy expense: 20001113

-Handy Keylock: 20004B2E

-Handy Profiles: 2000A4B1

-Handy safe: 200034d6

-Handy Taskman: 20004ebb

-Handy Weather: 2000139F

-Handy Zip: 200029A9

-Handwave: e030e141

-HelixPlayer: 10009D06

-hello carbide: E84BB912

-Help: 10208a86

-HomeConnect: 10208A0A





I



-IM+: A0002285

-Im+ per skype: a0001c63

-imageexchange: 2000a289

-ImagePlus: 101f5bbc

-ImageViewer: 101f4d90

-Impegni: 10005900

-Impostazioni: 100058ec

-Info prodotto: 10005a22

-InstantSis: 1020e173

-InteractiveVoice: 20003BE4

-irRemote: 2000c3ec

-iskoot: 2000835b





J



-JAVA major: 101F86E3 minor 0x1644

-Jbak DEdit: a0004641

-Jbak TaskMan: 200277b1

-Jbak ThePencil: 20011ca6





K



-KeyLocker: 200095e4

-KMS: 7.0 200112C3





L



-LandscapePro: e7db38ef

-landscapepro: 20013756

-Language selector: 102832ee

-LCGJukebox: A0000BCC

-Lifeblog: 101FE41A

-LightSabre: ef9bcd9a

-LivePVR: 20006f22

-LivePVR_3rd: A00017E5

-Live_TV: 102750e5

-location tagger: 2000f5ca

-Locr: 2000a600





M



-MagicMessageManager: a00014fd

-Mappe: 20001F63

-MediaPlayer: 10005A3E

-mediasafe: a70bf1c1

-MediaSettings: 10005a3f

-Memory card: 101f4666

-Menu: 101f4cd2

-MenuEditor: ef460b1c

-Merriam-Webster: 2000226B

-Message Mirror: a00033ae

-Message reader: 10201b00

-message storer: a0000c63

-Message Tones: 20007891

-Messaggi: 100058c5

-Messenger: 20008D9A

-microweather: 20011056

-mLock: 200041D8

-MMM_cxt: 101ffa9d

-MMSEditor: 100058de

-MMS It!: 101fe4e9

-MMSViewer: 100058df

-MobiGenie: 20001862

-Mobile Weather: a0000c98

-MobiReader: 20000d45

-MobileSearch: A00005B2

-mobile weather: a0000c98

-MOBItubia: a0001181

-Mobireader: 20000d45

-Modi d'uso: 100058f8

-Modo: ef6cf8d3

-Morange: a00034bd

-MoreCaps: e4654ea4

-Movie: 200009c1

-Mr Lock: 20008293

-MSDict viewer: F0000FBD

-MSdict: 20000fbd

-Msg Mirror Lite: a00033be

-MsgStorer: 101ff69a

-MSLaunch: 20000907

-msn: A0001603

-MusicPlayer: 06c5b9d2

-MusicPlayer: 10204a0d

-Music store: 101ffb51

-MyIDswitch: a0003eac

-MyNokia: 20004f86

-Mword60: 20002EE3





N



-Navigator: 200034f2

-Navigon Mobile Navigator: 20004694

-NeoReboot: E001332E

-nice alarm: 20008997

-NiceCalc: 200078be

-Nice_Light: 2000899b

-Nimbuzz: 2000b080

-NokiaAlbum: 101ffd60

-Nokia phone browser: 2002134f

-nokmote: 2000b842

-Nokmote2: e000b842

-Note Attive: 10281a31

-Notepad: 01001128

-NoRedClose: a0001c0d

-NpdViewer: 1000599D

-NSysInfo: a0001746

-NTorch Lite: a0001041





O



-Office Suite: 20002EE4

-OggPlay: 1000a661

-OnlinePrint: 101FFAAB

-Opera: 2000015A

-OperaMini: 10197354

-OpLogo Changer: 2001683d

-Organizer: 20001864

-Orologio: 10005903

-Own Key: 1020e4f2





P



-PaintPad: 20021c65

-Panoman: 2000f018

-Papyrus: A0001230

-PDF+: 20000B85

-pen+c: ec41b409

-phone shortcuts: 2000e319

-Phone Guardian: 20007D78

-phone info: 20008762

-PhoneNetInfo2: e0005c36

-Phonepilot: 20003be5

-PhoneWallet: a000284b

-PhotoAcute: 10201c1f

-Photo Editor: 10200f84

-photorite: F00008B1 - 2000008B1

-playserver: 20007b39

-Poc_cxt: 101FD861

-PocketOgg: 20004655

-PowerBoot: 20008a14

-Power Call: 0123b325

-Preferiti: 1000590b

-Presenter: 101f789c

-Printers: 102067bb

-Profiexplore: 10202a28

-Profiler: 20201f4d

-profimail: a0000b6a

-Programma di installazione: 10000419

-ProvisioningCx: 101F8597

-PsilocMiniGps: 20008c14

-PTT (push to talk): 101fd861

-PushViewer: 10008d3c

-PVPlayerGui: 20003EBF

-Pybudzik: e8283945

-Python: f0201515

-Python3rd: 2000b1a5





Q



-QReader: A0000C49

-QuadPicture: 101fe224

-QuickContact: A0001B40

-Quickpoint: 200002C3

-QuickPoint: 101f8d8a

-Quicksheet: 200002C2

-QuickSheet: 101f8d8f

-Quickword: 200002C1

-QUickWord: 101f8d8d

-QO_FileManager: 200002C0





R



-real player: 10005a3e

-Reboot: 2000b9a1

-Registr. vocale: 100058ca

-Registro: 101f4cd5

-Remind Me: 200050B

-RemoteProfessional: 20010246

-Remove_PALBTN: F0239177

-RescoNews: F0208DCB

-resco photo viewer: 2000737e

-Restart: 01040301

-RiteViewer SP: 01ef0016

-RockNScroll: e6758ec7

-ROMPatcher: e4dd2dcb

-RomPatcherPlus: E0050C10

-Rotateme: 200087b5

-Rotateme2: 200087b5

-Route66: 200034f1

-Route66: 2000cb0b

-Route663rd: a00034f1

-Rubrica: 101f4cce

-Rubrica SIM: 101f4cf6





S



-s60spoton: a00006dd

-S60Ticker: a0001b5c

-Salva certificato: 100059d2

-Satui: 101f4ce0

-sBirthday: 101f90f8

-scanr: 20003fd7

-ScratchPad: 10182a9d

-Screen Export: 101f8ee9

-ScreenSaver: 100056cf

-screenshot: 20000555

-ScreenshotOS: E0006281

-ScreenSnapS60_3rd: 200043B3

-Search: 101f8f7d

-SecMan: fe503103

-Security Manager: fe503103

-Segret. telef.: 100058f5

-Servizi: 101f8532

-Setting Wizard: 10281c96

-SettingWizard2: 10437948

-SExplorer: A00009BA

-ShakeMe: EFB3C8D8

-ShakeSMS: 20010FD8

-Shazam ID: a2005bcb

-shut up: 20011d3e

-SignSis: ec696702

-Sincronizz.: 101f6de4

-SIS major: 101F86E3 minor 0x1645

-SlovoEd: 101f7736

-SlovoEd: 20001a58

-SkyFire: 2001ffa4

-Skye Caller pro: 20004f1a

-smartcomgps: a0000c91

-SmartGet: A1243784

-smartguard: a00031e1

-SmartGuard2: 20004c11

-SmartLight: a5871628

-smartmovie: A0000B68

-SmartMovie: 101feaf8

-SmartSetting: 2001228e

-SmartSetting: 20001c3b

-SmartSettingMenu: 2000efae

-Smart_Sis: 20000add

-SMS Counter: 101facd1

-SmsDiary: EAAA3012

-SmsEditor: 100058bc

-SMSFace: 102032f1

-SMS FORWARDER: a0001ffa

-SmsManager: 200106A8

-SMSOne: a00029da

-SMS_Plus: 102093bc

-sms scheduler: 20008a70

-SMS Send: 10005b6e

-SMS spam manager: 2000013f

-SmsViewer: 100058bd

-sms wizard: 2000459e

-Snake: 10208a45

-snake95: 2000730F

-Snake EX: 101f4ce8

-Solution: F02078A7

-SOneFakeSMS: 102093bd

-Space Impact: 101f8a5e

-speech: 10201af2

-SplashPhoto: 20001BF5

-Spreadsheet: 20002EE2

-Stampa immag.: 101ffa84

-Stand-by 101fd64c

-Startup: 100058f4

-Stat: 10274473

-StepCounter: 2000e26c

-suonerie 3d: 10201AFD

-SuperScreenshot: a00045d4

-Switch: 101FF968

-Sygic MOBILE: 2000b2d1

-Symella: a0001771

-symella 2.00: 20002043

-SymTorrent: A0001751

-SysAp: 100058f3

-SysExp: A0000BEC

-System Explorer: 042355c0





T



-Talknaut: EE57B308

-TaskMan: 2000A586

-TaskSpy: 10203127

-Telefono: 100058b3

-Tel. Internet: 1020e566

-televideo: a0000a97

-Team suite: 101f8f3c

-Temi: 10005a32

-Theme DIY: 20004a20

-Themes Launcer: a000332c

-ThemeMagic: 2001640A

-ThemeMagic2: e62a9968

-TIM: 10008d5e

-TimeBar: a0001c0b

-Timer: 20012550

-TomTom3rd: 20003970

-TOM TOM 3d: f0003970

-TomTomMOBILE: 100010f4

-Totalrecall: a000017f

-Tracker: 200095eb

-TRK: 101F7159

-Transfer: 101ff968

-Trasferim. dati: 101ff93d

-Truphone: 2000a718

-TTpod: 20026666

-Turbo MSN: a00001eb

-Turn Off!: 05f4ac79

-TV-Out: 200009b8

-TYscreensaver: a0001c0e





U



-UCWEB6: A000998F

-Ult voice Recorder: 2000138A

-Uploader: 20002031

-USSD: 10005955

-Utm data: 101b2a9c





V



-vBag: a00a1bf1

-VibrateCall: 200143da

-video: 102750db

-VideoEditor: 10208A29

-Visual Radio: 101ff943

-VisualRadio: 101FF976

-Voice aid: 10201aeb

-VoiceInbox: 2000013e

-Voice Translator: 20004AF0





W



-Web: 10008d39

-Web: 101f8532

-WebCam f00075ea

-Welcome: 10281d06

-Welcome DEMO_N95: 20007256

-Widsets: 101c4c4c

-Wizard 9.1: 2000197f

-Wizard 9.2: 10281c96

-WLAN: 10281caa

-WLAN_2: 10281ced

-Window Live Messenger: A0001603

-WMAPlus!: 102753a1

-worldmate: 20000129





X



-X-plore: a0000bcd

-Xpress Drums: 10141a2a



Y



-Y-Alarms: a000312d

-YaExplorer: 0e7fd4f1

-Y-Browser: A00007A6

-Y-tasks: a000257b





Z



-Zip: 2000023d

