Loading...

Gigabitpc Logo Gigabitpc

Lista CPU SSE2

Redazione Avatar

di Redazione

01/07/2011

Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
TITOLO

Ecco invece la lista dei processore con istruzioni SSE2:

 

  • AMD K8-based CPUs (Athlon 64Sempron 64Turion 64, etc)
  • AMD Phenom CPUs
  • Intel NetBurst-based CPUs (Pentium 4XeonCeleronCeleron D, etc)
  • Intel Pentium M and Celeron M
  • Intel Core family (including Intel Core 2Intel Core i5Intel Core i7)
  • Intel Atom
  • Transmeta Efficeon
  • VIA C7
  • VIA Nano
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp

Articolo Precedente

Risolvere doppio boot Asus P8

Articolo Successivo

Lista CPU SSSE3

Redazione

Redazione

Articoli Correlati

L'editor di Street Fighter 6 crea personaggi da incubo

L'editor di Street Fighter 6 crea personaggi da incubo

09/10/2022

Xbox Series X e Playstation 5 stanno già volgendo al termine

Xbox Series X e Playstation 5 stanno già volgendo al termine

09/10/2022

Il nuovo firmware PS5 preoccupa gli utenti

Il nuovo firmware PS5 preoccupa gli utenti

05/10/2022