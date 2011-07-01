Lista CPU SSE2
di Redazione
01/07/2011
Ecco invece la lista dei processore con istruzioni SSE2:
- AMD K8-based CPUs (Athlon 64, Sempron 64, Turion 64, etc)
- AMD Phenom CPUs
- Intel NetBurst-based CPUs (Pentium 4, Xeon, Celeron, Celeron D, etc)
- Intel Pentium M and Celeron M
- Intel Core family (including Intel Core 2, Intel Core i5, Intel Core i7)
- Intel Atom
- Transmeta Efficeon
- VIA C7
- VIA Nano
Articolo Precedente
Risolvere doppio boot Asus P8
Articolo Successivo
Lista CPU SSSE3
Redazione