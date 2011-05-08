Trucchi Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli
di Redazione
08/05/2011
Sbloccabili
Trofei
Trofeo Argento (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F40.
Trofeo Bronzo (Bronze Trophy): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F575 GTC.
Trofeo corniola (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F360 Modena
Trofeo Diamante (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F250 GTO.
Trofeo Diasparo (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nella F550 Maranello GT Torneo.
Trofeo Ferro (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F348 TB.
Trofeo Granito (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F333 SP.
Trofeo Malachite (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F550 Maranello.
Trofeo Mercurio (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F430 GT2.
Trofeo Ossidiana (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo FXX.
Trofeo Opale (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F365 GTB4.
Trofeo Oro (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F50.
Trofeo Perla (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F355 Challenge.
Trofeo Platino (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F512 M.
Trofeo Rame (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F348 Challenge.
Trofeo Rubino (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F512 S.
Trofeo Smeraldo (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F250 Testarossa.
Trofeo "Topaz" (bronzo Trofeo) : Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F355 GTB.
Trofeo Tourmaline (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F360 GT.
Trofeo Zaffiro (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F250 LM.
Sblocca e Roll (Trofeo Bronzo): Sblocca il tuo primo torneo auto.
