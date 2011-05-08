Loading...

Trucchi Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli

di Redazione

08/05/2011

TITOLO
Sbloccabili

Trofei

Trofeo Argento (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F40.


Trofeo Bronzo (Bronze Trophy): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F575 GTC.


Trofeo corniola (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F360 Modena


Trofeo Diamante (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F250 GTO.


Trofeo Diasparo (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nella F550 Maranello GT Torneo.


Trofeo Ferro (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F348 TB.
Trofeo Granito (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F333 SP.


Trofeo Malachite (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F550 Maranello.


Trofeo Mercurio (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F430 GT2.


Trofeo Ossidiana (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo FXX.
Trofeo Opale (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F365 GTB4.


Trofeo Oro (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F50.


Trofeo Perla (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F355 Challenge.


Trofeo Platino (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F512 M.


Trofeo Rame (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F348 Challenge.


Trofeo Rubino (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F512 S.
Trofeo Smeraldo (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F250 Testarossa.


Trofeo "Topaz" (bronzo Trofeo) : Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F355 GTB.


Trofeo Tourmaline (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F360 GT.


Trofeo Zaffiro (Trofeo Bronzo): Raggiungere 1 ° posto nel Torneo F250 LM.


Sblocca e Roll (Trofeo Bronzo): Sblocca il tuo primo torneo auto.
