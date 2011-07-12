Script per ForumFree e ForumCommunity

Ecco alcuni script utili per abbellire il proprio forum su piattaforme forumfree.it e forumcommunity.net, tali script vanno aggiunti in Gestione codice html -> in cima al forum:

1)Cambiare cursore:

<style type="text/css">

body { cursor: url('http://www.indirizzocursore.cur')}

</style>

Con questo possiamo cambiare cursore del mouse al nostro forum, basterà sostituire il link del file con uno presente qua.

2)Link lampeggianti:

<script type="text/javascript">var rate = 20 // Increase amount(The degree of the transmutation)

var obj // The object which event occured in

var act = 0 // Flag during the action

var elmH = 0 // Hue

var elmS = 128 // Saturation

var elmV = 255 // Value

var clrOrg // A color before the change

var TimerID // Timer ID

if (navigator.appName.indexOf("Microsoft",0) != -1 && parseInt(navigator.appVersion) >= 4) {Browser = true} else {Browser = false}if (Browser) {document.onmouseover = doRainbowAnchor; document.onmouseout = stopRainbowAnchor}function doRainbow(){if (Browser && act != 1) {act = 1; obj = event.srcElement; clrOrg = obj.style.color;TimerID = setInterval("ChangeColor()",100)}}function stopRainbow(){if (Browser && act != 0) {obj.style.color = clrOrg; clearInterval(TimerID); act = 0}}function doRainbowAnchor(){if (Browser && act != 1) {obj = event.srcElement; while (obj.tagName != 'A' && obj.tagName != 'BODY') {obj = obj.parentElement; if (obj.tagName == 'A' || obj.tagName == 'BODY')break}if (obj.tagName == 'A' && obj.href != '') {act = 1; clrOrg = obj.style.color; TimerID = setInterval("ChangeColor()",100)}}}function stopRainbowAnchor(){if (Browser && act != 0) {if (obj.tagName == 'A') {obj.style.color = clrOrg; clearInterval(TimerID); act = 0}}}function ChangeColor(){obj.style.color = makeColor()}function makeColor(){if (elmS == 0) {elmR = elmV; elmG = elmV; elmB = elmV}else {t1 = elmV; t2 = (255 - elmS) * elmV / 255; t3 = elmH % 60; t3 = (t1 - t2) * t3 / 60; if (elmH < 60) {elmR = t1; elmB = t2; elmG = t2 + t3}else if (elmH < 120) {elmG = t1; elmB = t2; elmR = t1 - t3}else if (elmH < 180) {elmG = t1; elmR = t2; elmB = t2 + t3}else if (elmH < 240) {elmB = t1; elmR = t2; elmG = t1 - t3}else if (elmH < 300) {elmB = t1; elmG = t2; elmR = t2 + t3}else if (elmH < 360) {elmR = t1; elmG = t2; elmB = t1 - t3}else {elmR = 0; elmG = 0; elmB = 0}}elmR = Math.floor(elmR); elmG = Math.floor(elmG); elmB = Math.floor(elmB); clrRGB = '#' + elmR.toString(16) + elmG.toString(16) + elmB.toString(16); elmH = elmH + rate; if (elmH >= 360)elmH = 0; return clrRGB}</script>

3)Disabilitare tasto destro del mouse:

<script type="text/javascript">var message=""; function clickIE() {if (document.all) {(message); return false}} function clickNS(e) {if (document.layers||(document.getElementById&&!document.all)) {if (e.which==2||e.which==3) {(message); return false}}} if (document.layers) {document.captureEvents(Event.MOUSEDOWN); document.onmousedown=clickNS} else {document.onmouseup=clickNS; document.oncontextmenu=clickIE} document.oncontextmenu=new Function("return false")</script>

4)Imposta il forum come home page nel browser:

<a href="#" onClick="this.style.behavior='url(#default#homepage)';this.setHomePage ('http://topscript.forumfree.net/') ;return false">Imposta questa pagina come Homepage</a>

5)Nascondere pulsante "iscriviti al sito":

<script type="text/javascript">

if(document.URL.indexOf("?act=Members&g=IDGRUPPO")!=1) document.write("<style>.forum input {display:none}</style>");

</script>

Questo va in fondo al forum.

Questi sono solo alcuni dei tantissimi script che è possibile trovare online.