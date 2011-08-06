Loading...

Gigabitpc Logo Gigabitpc

Lista dei futuri giochi per Nintendo 3DS

Redazione Avatar

di Redazione

06/08/2011

Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
TITOLO

Ecco la lista dei futuri giochi per Nintendo 3DS trovata online. Come sappiamo questa console non è ancora uscita ma molte case di videogiochi si stanno già preparando.

Activision

  • DJ Hero 3D

AQ Interactive

  • Cubic Ninja

Atlus

  • Etrian Odyssey
  • Shin Megami Tensei
  • Shin Megami Tensei: Persona
  • Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor

Capcom

  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition (non è il nome definitivo)

Electronic Arts

  • FIFA Soccer
  • Madden NFL
  • The Sims 3

Gameloft

  • Asphalt GT

Harmonix

  • Harmonix Music Project

Hudson Soft

  • Bomberman
  • Deca Sports
  • Kororinpa

Konami

  • Konami Baseball
  • Contra
  • Frogger
  • Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D “The Naked Sample”
  • Pro Evolution Soccer (Winning Eleven)

Level-5

  • Professor Layton and the Mask of Miracle (non è il nome definitivo)

Majesco Entertainment

  • BloodRayne: The Shroud
  • A Boy and His Blob
  • Face Racers: Photo Finish
  • Lion’s Pride: Adventures on the Serengeti
  • Martha Stewart
  • WonderWorld Amusement Park

Marvelous Entertainment

  • Harvest Moon 3D (non è il nome definitivo)

Namco Bandai

  • Dragon Ball (non è il nome definitivo)
  • Mobile Suit Gundam (non è il nome definitivo)
  • Pac-Man & Galaga (non è il nome definitivo)
  • Ridge Racer (non è il nome definitivo)
  • Super Robot Taisen (non è il nome definitivo)

Nintendo

  • Animal Crossing
  • Kid Icarus: Uprising
  • Mario Kart
  • Nintendogs + Cats
  • Paper Mario
  • PilotWings Resort
  • Star Fox 64 3D
  • Steel Diver
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

Rocket

  • Crash-City GP
  • VS-Robo

SEGA

  • Sonic 3DS (non è il nome definitivo)
  • Super Monkey Ball (non è il nome definitivo)

Square Enix

  • Dragon Quest
  • Final Fantasy
  • Kingdom Hearts 3D
  • Codename: Chocobo Racing 3D

Take-Two Interactive

  • Carnival Games

Tecmo Koei

  • Dead or Alive 3D (non è il nome definitivo)
  • Dynasty Warriors (non è il nome definitivo)
  • Ninja Gaiden (non è il nome definitivo)
  • Samurai Warriors 3D (non è il nome definitivo)

Tomy

  • Lovely Lisa 3D
  • Naruto Shippuden Action Project

THQ

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Kaboom of Doom
  • Marvel Super Hero Squad Infinity Gauntlet
  • The Penguins of Madagascar
  • Puss N Boots
  • Saints Row: Drive-By

Ubisoft

  • Assassin’s Creed Lost Legacy
  • Battle of Giants: Dinosaur Strike
  • Driver Renegade
  • Hollywood 61 (non è il nome definitivo)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Lead the Ghosts
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Warner Bros.

  • Batman
  • LEGO 3DS

 

Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp

Articolo Precedente

Catturare anteprime dei siti web

Articolo Successivo

Il canale ufficiale di Linux Ubuntu

Redazione

Redazione

Articoli Correlati

L'editor di Street Fighter 6 crea personaggi da incubo

L'editor di Street Fighter 6 crea personaggi da incubo

09/10/2022

Xbox Series X e Playstation 5 stanno già volgendo al termine

Xbox Series X e Playstation 5 stanno già volgendo al termine

09/10/2022

Il nuovo firmware PS5 preoccupa gli utenti

Il nuovo firmware PS5 preoccupa gli utenti

05/10/2022