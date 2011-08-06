Lista dei futuri giochi per Nintendo 3DS
di Redazione
06/08/2011
Ecco la lista dei futuri giochi per Nintendo 3DS trovata online. Come sappiamo questa console non è ancora uscita ma molte case di videogiochi si stanno già preparando.
Activision
- DJ Hero 3D
AQ Interactive
- Cubic Ninja
Atlus
- Etrian Odyssey
- Shin Megami Tensei
- Shin Megami Tensei: Persona
- Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor
Capcom
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition (non è il nome definitivo)
Electronic Arts
- FIFA Soccer
- Madden NFL
- The Sims 3
Gameloft
- Asphalt GT
Harmonix
- Harmonix Music Project
Hudson Soft
- Bomberman
- Deca Sports
- Kororinpa
Konami
- Konami Baseball
- Contra
- Frogger
- Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D “The Naked Sample”
- Pro Evolution Soccer (Winning Eleven)
Level-5
- Professor Layton and the Mask of Miracle (non è il nome definitivo)
Majesco Entertainment
- BloodRayne: The Shroud
- A Boy and His Blob
- Face Racers: Photo Finish
- Lion’s Pride: Adventures on the Serengeti
- Martha Stewart
- WonderWorld Amusement Park
Marvelous Entertainment
- Harvest Moon 3D (non è il nome definitivo)
Namco Bandai
- Dragon Ball (non è il nome definitivo)
- Mobile Suit Gundam (non è il nome definitivo)
- Pac-Man & Galaga (non è il nome definitivo)
- Ridge Racer (non è il nome definitivo)
- Super Robot Taisen (non è il nome definitivo)
Nintendo
- Animal Crossing
- Kid Icarus: Uprising
- Mario Kart
- Nintendogs + Cats
- Paper Mario
- PilotWings Resort
- Star Fox 64 3D
- Steel Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
Rocket
- Crash-City GP
- VS-Robo
SEGA
- Sonic 3DS (non è il nome definitivo)
- Super Monkey Ball (non è il nome definitivo)
Square Enix
- Dragon Quest
- Final Fantasy
- Kingdom Hearts 3D
- Codename: Chocobo Racing 3D
Take-Two Interactive
- Carnival Games
Tecmo Koei
- Dead or Alive 3D (non è il nome definitivo)
- Dynasty Warriors (non è il nome definitivo)
- Ninja Gaiden (non è il nome definitivo)
- Samurai Warriors 3D (non è il nome definitivo)
Tomy
- Lovely Lisa 3D
- Naruto Shippuden Action Project
THQ
- Kung Fu Panda: The Kaboom of Doom
- Marvel Super Hero Squad Infinity Gauntlet
- The Penguins of Madagascar
- Puss N Boots
- Saints Row: Drive-By
Ubisoft
- Assassin’s Creed Lost Legacy
- Battle of Giants: Dinosaur Strike
- Driver Renegade
- Hollywood 61 (non è il nome definitivo)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Lead the Ghosts
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
Warner Bros.
- Batman
- LEGO 3DS
