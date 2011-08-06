Lista dei futuri giochi per Nintendo 3DS

Ecco la lista dei futuri giochi per Nintendo 3DS trovata online. Come sappiamo questa console non è ancora uscita ma molte case di videogiochi si stanno già preparando.



Activision

DJ Hero 3D

AQ Interactive

Cubic Ninja

Atlus

Etrian Odyssey

Shin Megami Tensei

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor

Capcom

Resident Evil Revelations

Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition (non è il nome definitivo)

Electronic Arts

FIFA Soccer

Madden NFL

The Sims 3

Gameloft

Asphalt GT

Harmonix

Harmonix Music Project

Hudson Soft

Bomberman

Deca Sports

Kororinpa

Konami

Konami Baseball

Contra

Frogger

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D “The Naked Sample”

Pro Evolution Soccer (Winning Eleven)

Level-5

Professor Layton and the Mask of Miracle (non è il nome definitivo)

Majesco Entertainment

BloodRayne: The Shroud

A Boy and His Blob

Face Racers: Photo Finish

Lion’s Pride: Adventures on the Serengeti

Martha Stewart

WonderWorld Amusement Park

Marvelous Entertainment

Harvest Moon 3D (non è il nome definitivo)

Namco Bandai

Dragon Ball (non è il nome definitivo)

Mobile Suit Gundam (non è il nome definitivo)

Pac-Man & Galaga (non è il nome definitivo)

Ridge Racer (non è il nome definitivo)

Super Robot Taisen (non è il nome definitivo)

Nintendo

Animal Crossing

Kid Icarus: Uprising

Mario Kart

Nintendogs + Cats

Paper Mario

PilotWings Resort

Star Fox 64 3D

Steel Diver

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

Rocket

Crash-City GP

VS-Robo

SEGA

Sonic 3DS (non è il nome definitivo)

Super Monkey Ball (non è il nome definitivo)

Square Enix

Dragon Quest

Final Fantasy

Kingdom Hearts 3D

Codename: Chocobo Racing 3D

Take-Two Interactive

Carnival Games

Tecmo Koei

Dead or Alive 3D (non è il nome definitivo)

Dynasty Warriors (non è il nome definitivo)

Ninja Gaiden (non è il nome definitivo)

Samurai Warriors 3D (non è il nome definitivo)

Tomy

Lovely Lisa 3D

Naruto Shippuden Action Project

THQ

Kung Fu Panda: The Kaboom of Doom

Marvel Super Hero Squad Infinity Gauntlet

The Penguins of Madagascar

Puss N Boots

Saints Row: Drive-By

Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Lost Legacy

Battle of Giants: Dinosaur Strike

Driver Renegade

Hollywood 61 (non è il nome definitivo)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Lead the Ghosts

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Warner Bros.