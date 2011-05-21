Loading...

Google Webmaster Tools

21/05/2011

Si tratta di un sito web del gruppo Google che permette a tutti i webmaster di indicizzare il proprio sito, creare sitemap, gestire file robots.txt, crawlers, creare meta-tag, cercare gli errori e molto altro ancora. Un ottimo strumento per aumentare il pagerank e ottimizzare il sito.

https://www.google.com/webmasters/tools/home?hl=it
