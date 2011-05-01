Home News Disabilitare tasto destro JS

Disabilitare tasto destro JS

di Redazione 01/05/2011

Qualche volta è utile disabilitare il tasto destro in qualche pagina web magari per non far salvare le immagini presenti ai nostri visitatori. Copiatelo e inseritelo nella pagina dove volete disabilitare il tasto.



<SCRIPT language=JavaScript>

document.oncontextmenu = nocontextmenu;

document.onmousedown = norightclick;

if (window.Event)

document.captureEvents(Event.MOUSEUP);



function norightclick(e)

{ if (window.Event)

{ if (e.which == 2 || e.which == 3)

{ return false; }

}

else

{ if (event.button == 2 || event.button == 3)

{ event.cancelBubble = true

event.returnValue = false;

return false;

}

}

}

function nocontextmenu()

{ event.cancelBubble = true

event.returnValue = false;

return false;

}

</SCRIPT>

