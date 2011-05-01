Loading...

Disabilitare tasto destro JS

Qualche volta è utile disabilitare il tasto destro in qualche pagina web magari per non far salvare le immagini presenti ai nostri visitatori. Copiatelo e inseritelo nella pagina dove volete disabilitare il tasto.

<SCRIPT language=JavaScript>
document.oncontextmenu = nocontextmenu;
document.onmousedown = norightclick;
if (window.Event)
document.captureEvents(Event.MOUSEUP);

function norightclick(e)
{ if (window.Event)
{ if (e.which == 2 || e.which == 3)
{ return false; }
}
else
{ if (event.button == 2 || event.button == 3)
{ event.cancelBubble = true
event.returnValue = false;
return false;
}
}
}
function nocontextmenu()
{ event.cancelBubble = true
event.returnValue = false;
return false;
}
</SCRIPT>
