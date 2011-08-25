Loading...

Gigabitpc Logo Gigabitpc

Rimuovere i malware più intenzionati

Redazione Avatar

di Redazione

25/08/2011

Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
TITOLO
Qualche volta può capitare che anche con i migliori antivirus non riusciamo ad eliminare un malware nel nostro pc. Per rimediare a ciò e quindi eliminare tutti i virus e gli spyware ci viene incontro AppRemover, il quale una volta scaricato e avviato sarà in grado di rimuovere:
  • AhnLab (V3 VirusBlock Japanese)
  • Anonymizer (Anti Spyware)
  • AVG (Internet Security, Anti-Virus)
  • Avira Antivir
  • Beijing Rising (Rising Antivirus)
  • BigFix (AntiPest)
  • Bsecure (D-Link Secure Spot )
  • BullGuard
  • CA (eTrust Antivirus)
  • Cat Computer Services Pvt. Ltd. (Quick Heal)
  • Check Point (Integrity Agent)
  • ClamWin
  • EarthLink
  • eEye (Digital Security Blink Professional )
  • ESET (Nod32)
  • Frisk (F-Prot)
  • F-Secure
  • HAURI, Inc. (ViRobot Expert)
  • Javacool (SpywareBlaster)
  • Kaspersky
  • Kephyr (Bazooka Scanner)
  • Lavasoft (Ad-Aware)
  • McAfee
  • MicroSmarts (LLC Spyware Begone)
  • Microsoft (Live OneCare)
  • Norman
  • Panda
  • PC Tools (Spyware Doctor)
  • Safer Networking (SpyBot Search & Destroy)
  • SOFTWIN (BitDefender)
  • Sophos
  • Symantec (Norton AntiVirus, EndPoint Protection)
  • Tenebril (SpyCatcher Express)
  • Trend Micro (PC-Cillin Internet Security)
  • TrustPort
  • Webroot (Spy Sweeper)
Download
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp

Articolo Precedente

Migliori temi per Blackberry

Articolo Successivo

Un motore di ricerca per pennelli Photoshop

Redazione

Redazione

Articoli Correlati

Arriva il primo server sulla Luna, ecco l'idea

Arriva il primo server sulla Luna, ecco l'idea

25/05/2022

Diverse app rimosse da Play Store per trojan bancari

Diverse app rimosse da Play Store per trojan bancari

16/03/2021

Backdoor, un modo per compromettere la nostra sicurezza informatica

Backdoor, un modo per compromettere la nostra sicurezza informatica

16/02/2020