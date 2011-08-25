Rimuovere i malware più intenzionati
di Redazione
25/08/2011
Qualche volta può capitare che anche con i migliori antivirus non riusciamo ad eliminare un malware nel nostro pc. Per rimediare a ciò e quindi eliminare tutti i virus e gli spyware ci viene incontro AppRemover, il quale una volta scaricato e avviato sarà in grado di rimuovere:
- AhnLab (V3 VirusBlock Japanese)
- Anonymizer (Anti Spyware)
- AVG (Internet Security, Anti-Virus)
- Avira Antivir
- Beijing Rising (Rising Antivirus)
- BigFix (AntiPest)
- Bsecure (D-Link Secure Spot )
- BullGuard
- CA (eTrust Antivirus)
- Cat Computer Services Pvt. Ltd. (Quick Heal)
- Check Point (Integrity Agent)
- ClamWin
- EarthLink
- eEye (Digital Security Blink Professional )
- ESET (Nod32)
- Frisk (F-Prot)
- F-Secure
- HAURI, Inc. (ViRobot Expert)
- Javacool (SpywareBlaster)
- Kaspersky
- Kephyr (Bazooka Scanner)
- Lavasoft (Ad-Aware)
- McAfee
- MicroSmarts (LLC Spyware Begone)
- Microsoft (Live OneCare)
- Norman
- Panda
- PC Tools (Spyware Doctor)
- Safer Networking (SpyBot Search & Destroy)
- SOFTWIN (BitDefender)
- Sophos
- Symantec (Norton AntiVirus, EndPoint Protection)
- Tenebril (SpyCatcher Express)
- Trend Micro (PC-Cillin Internet Security)
- TrustPort
- Webroot (Spy Sweeper)
